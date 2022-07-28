FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKOR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 56,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

