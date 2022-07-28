FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SKOR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 56,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $54.56.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
