Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50 to $1.70 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.73. 98,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,605. Flowserve has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3,041.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 243,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 475.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 192,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.