Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

