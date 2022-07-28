Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

