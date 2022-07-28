Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

