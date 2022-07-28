Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE F traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 4,943,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,167,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

