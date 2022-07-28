Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

