Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $12.48 on Thursday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 916,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $425.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

