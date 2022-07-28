Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $401.75. 250,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

