Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 272,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 443,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,228. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

