Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 91,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.