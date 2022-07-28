Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $22,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

