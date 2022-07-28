Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Surface Oncology by 51.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,343,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.
Surface Oncology Price Performance
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.