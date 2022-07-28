Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Surface Oncology by 51.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,343,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Surface Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.