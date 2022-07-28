Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

