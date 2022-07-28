Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of FBRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 2,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,423. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

