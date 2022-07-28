Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

