Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Franchise Brands Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 152 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.16. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.44 ($2.04).
Franchise Brands Company Profile
