Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Franchise Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 152 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.16. Franchise Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.44 ($2.04).

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Featured Articles

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

