Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

