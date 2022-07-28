FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading Down 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.18. 8,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $343,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.

