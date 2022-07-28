Fusion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $622,774.00 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $622,774.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,910.05 or 0.99646208 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,236,019 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

