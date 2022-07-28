FUZE Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,178.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $13.60 or 0.00057149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $10,244.35 and $32,178.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00858655 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001703 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.