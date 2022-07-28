FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Issued By Desjardins

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.72.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$35.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.75.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

See Also

