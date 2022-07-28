FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reduced by Analyst

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

