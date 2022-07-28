FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Newmont stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,879.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 336,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.