FY2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Increased by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 258,704 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 247,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $17,338,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.