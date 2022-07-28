FY2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Visa
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
