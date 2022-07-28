FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

