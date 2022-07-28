Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 11,900 shares traded.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About Galantas Gold

(Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.