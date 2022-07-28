Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

