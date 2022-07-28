GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.04 million and $357,836.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

