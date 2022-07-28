GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.04 million and $357,836.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.
GAMEE Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
