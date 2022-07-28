Gather (GTH) Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges

Gather (GTH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $345,204.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gather has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Gather coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,939.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003806 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00126819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

