GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Trading 8.6% Higher

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 4,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 59,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,228,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 164,577 shares during the period.

