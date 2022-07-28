Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 336.7% in July

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 336.7% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 838.5 days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERF opened at $510.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.37. Geberit has a 52 week low of $457.54 and a 52 week high of $865.92.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.