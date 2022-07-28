Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 336.7% in July

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 336.7% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 838.5 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERF opened at $510.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.37. Geberit has a 52 week low of $457.54 and a 52 week high of $865.92.
About Geberit
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geberit (GBERF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.