General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $256.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:GD opened at $219.85 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,937,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
