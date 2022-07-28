Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts Buys 35,000 Shares of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.97 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$103,950.00 ($72,187.50).

Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 7th. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

