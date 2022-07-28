George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$198.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock remained flat at $121.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $127.97.

About George Weston

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

