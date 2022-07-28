GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 769,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.