Gifto (GTO) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $21.01 million and $5.27 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,939.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003806 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00126819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,671,549 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

