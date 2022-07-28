Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

