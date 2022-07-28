Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCEF opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.