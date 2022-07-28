Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 677 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,656 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Southern by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

