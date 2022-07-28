Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

