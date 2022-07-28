Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 3,663 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

