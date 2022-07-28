Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:QVAL opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

