Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $158.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,029 shares of company stock worth $76,088,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

