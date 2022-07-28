Global Partners LP (GLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Global Partners has a payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

GLP opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $925.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $119,797.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 134,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

GLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

