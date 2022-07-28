Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Hits $758,215.31

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $758,215.31 and $403.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.38 or 1.00013290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

