Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 2.3%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.14. 589,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 676,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.