Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 2.3%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.14. 589,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 676,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 3.9 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.