Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.89

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 18001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 130.33 and a current ratio of 130.91. The company has a market cap of C$49.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

