GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.01

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 69224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

GO Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 855,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 130,205 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,277,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GO Acquisition

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

